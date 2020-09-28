Taylor Swift makes Billboard 200 history with most weeks at No.1 among women
Taylor Swift's latest album - 'Folklore' - has returned once again on the first position on the Billboard 200 chart surpassing Whitney Houston's longstanding record for the most cumulative weeks at No.1 position among women musicians.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 09:16 IST
Taylor Swift's latest album - 'Folklore' - has returned once again on the first position on the Billboard 200 chart surpassing Whitney Houston's longstanding record for the most cumulative weeks at No.1 position among women musicians. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift's 'Folklore' has collected a seventh nonconsecutive week atop the tally. Her total weeks at the first position now stand at 47 which is one more than Houston's tally of 46.
'Folklore' has overall earned 87,000 equivalent album units in America in the week ending September 24, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The Billboard's 200 charts arrange the most popular albums of America in a given week in the order of ranks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The ranks are based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. (ANI)
