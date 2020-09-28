Left Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow poses 'in nothing but birthday suit' as she turns 48

Endorsing the body butter of her brand 'Goop,' 'Iron Man' actor Gwyneth Paltrow marked her 48th birthday with a bold nude picture of herself on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 11:16 IST
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Goop' founder took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing nothing "but her birthday suit," and thanked fans for all the birthday wishes in the caption.

The picture features, the 'Contagion,' actor posing naked amid a lush green background near a tree with a bright smile on her face. "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," she wrote in the caption.

Fans and friends of the actor showered the post with love and scores of birthday messages for her. (ANI)

