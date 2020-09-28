'Your voice and songs are timeless!': Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit send birthday wishes to iconic Lata Mangeshkar

As legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rang in her 91st birthday on Monday, Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor extended their birthday wishes to the iconic singer over social media. The 'Kalank' actor posted a memorable picture with the 'lag jaa gale' singer and penned a birthday note on Twitter. In the picture, Dixit is seen seated alongside the veteran singer as they smile for the camera.

"Every time I hear your voice it brings out so many emotions @mangeshkarlata didi. Wishing you a healthy, safe & blessed year ahead. Vaadhdivsachya hardik subhecha Happy birthday," she tweeted along with the picture. Noting that her words of encouragement work like a vitamin boost for him, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned birthday wishes to the legendary singer alongside a photograph.

In the picture from an award function, the 'Mr India' actor is seen greeting the veteran singer by folding his hands. "Happy Birthday to the phenomenal & legendary singer @mangeshkarlata Ji, your voice and songs are timeless!" wrote Kapoor as he penned the birthday wish. "Talking to you on the phone during this lockdown and listening to your words of encouragement was like a vitamin boost for me! Thank you for always being so supportive!," added the 'Shootout at Wadala' actor.

Wishes poured in from all the corners for the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer earlier in the day with fans as well as Bollywood celebrities flooding the social media with congratulatory wishes for her. (ANI)