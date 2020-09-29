Violet Evergarden Season 2 to take additional time, what more we know

Violet Evergarden Season 2 is always a high-anticipated Japanese light novel series fans have been waiting for long. Unfortunately, the second season is yet to be renewed.

A rumour earlier swirled up that Violet Evergarden Season 2 was renewed without any official announcement. The reason is the publisher, Kyoto Animation has recently announced that they are working on something new. With this announcement, Violet Evergarden enthusiasts started assuming that they are working on the second season.

In 2014, Violet Evergarden won the grand prize in the fifth Kyoto Animation Award's novel category, the first ever work to win a grand prize in each of the three categories (novel, scenario, and manga).

If Kyoto Animation is silently working on Violet Evergarden Season 2, still fans need to wait for its premiere as they require extra time to work on it. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. This is another reason for its delay.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 will solve many unanswered questions from Season 1. Major Gilbert was executed. Whether he will reappear in Season 2 is the main question on everyone's mind. Many expect that his character will be visible through flashbacks.

The cast for Violet Evergarden Season 2 will include Yui Ishikawa as Violet, Minor Chihara as Erica, Kyle McCarley as Claudia, Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert Boganwilia, Reba Buhar as Catalia, Takua Ingi etc.

Violet Evergarden Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

