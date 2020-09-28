The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to have new characters, Season 3 renewed

When is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately waiting for over last one year since Season 1 dropped its finale. The remarkable success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons.

Fans are happy to learn that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is already renewed. During the period when the world is severely combating against the deadly coronavirus, the series enthusiasts are very satisfied after knowing that Season 3 is also confirmed.

The release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was highly expected in 2020, but China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the viewers need to wait for additional time for the second season.

The series had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. The official date for the second season is not officially announced, but after seeing the first season's popularity and current world health condition, we can assume it to be released before 2021.

The anime enthusiasts will be amused to see the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further. They will also confront new enemy in the Season 2. The new enemy is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The imminent season is highly expected to see new characters with a new plot to revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

