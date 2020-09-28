Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to have new characters, Season 3 renewed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-09-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 18:04 IST
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to have new characters, Season 3 renewed
Fans are happy to learn that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is already renewed. Image Credit: Facebook / The Rising of the Shield Hero

When is The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 going to be released? Fans are passionately waiting for over last one year since Season 1 dropped its finale. The remarkable success of Season 1 was huge that opened doors for multiple seasons.

Fans are happy to learn that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is already renewed. During the period when the world is severely combating against the deadly coronavirus, the series enthusiasts are very satisfied after knowing that Season 3 is also confirmed.

The release of Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was highly expected in 2020, but China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the viewers need to wait for additional time for the second season.

The series had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. The official date for the second season is not officially announced, but after seeing the first season's popularity and current world health condition, we can assume it to be released before 2021.

The anime enthusiasts will be amused to see the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. Apart from Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo meeting new companion will be seen further. They will also confront new enemy in the Season 2. The new enemy is said to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever met before.

The imminent season is highly expected to see new characters with a new plot to revolve around the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned into a parallel world along with three other young men from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 synopsis, title revealed, what we know so far

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vedantu ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality LIVE online learning accessible to every child, every home with...

U.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan

The U.S. health regulator has put a hold on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Incs plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into...

Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...

Sonam Kapoor calls Ranbir 'a bonafide rockstar' on 38th birthday

Calling him a bonafide rockstar, actor Sonam Kapoor on Monday extended birthday wishes to her Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor and wished him everything badhiya good in life. The Neerja actor shared a short clip from the 2018 biographical Sanju ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020