Killing Eve Season 4 filming delayed, more focus on Eve-Villanelle’s relationship

When is Killing Eve Season 4 going to be released? The series are passionately waiting to know about the fourth season's development since Season 3 dropped its finale on May 31 this year.

Many fans may not know that Killing Eve was renewed for Season 4 in January this year before the airing of Season 3. The show was scheduled to be shot in Europe.

The renewal of Killing Eve Season 4 was done prior to the remarkable success of Season 3. On Rotten Tomatoes, the third season has an approval rating of 80 percecnt based on 49 reviews, with an average rating of 6.98/10. The website's critical consensus reads, "If Killing Eve's third season doesn't cut quite as deep, it's still a fiendishly delightful showcase for Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh's killer chemistry." On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 62 out of 100 based on 13 critics, indicating "generally favourable reviews".

Unfortunately, filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television and movie projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the fourth season of Killing Eve.

The plot for Killing Eve Season 4 is not revealed. However, the relationship between Eve and Villanelle will remain central to the story. It is clear that the pair are as drawn to one another but fans wonder whether or not they will find them happily ever after. Their complicated relationship is the focal point of the Emmy-nominated BBC show Killing Eve.

Kayleigh Llewellyn, one of the series' writers tweeted a now deleted screenshot of a Zoom call of Killing Eve's writers' room. "15 weeks later, it's the final day of the Killing Eve writers room," Kayleigh Llewellyn wrote.

Killing Eve Season 4 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be aired in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscouse to get the latest updates on the television series.

A few weeks ago I tweeted a photo of the all-white writers of Killing Eve.Here Sandra Oh speaks of how the UK is "behind" when it comes to diversity.On Killing Eve, she says she was sometimes the only person of colour out of 75 white people on set. pic.twitter.com/u7pVeWPcsP — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) June 27, 2020

