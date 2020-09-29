Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5 likely to see Tokyo & Rio again coming close to each other

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:37 IST
Money Heist Season 5 likely to see Tokyo & Rio again coming close to each other
When Money Heist first commenced, Rio and Tokyo were introduced as a couple. Image Credit: Instagram / Úrsula Corberó

Fans are quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. The fifth season has undeniably become one of the most anticipated drama TV series fans have been waiting since Season 4 dropped its finale.

On July 31, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that Money Heist will end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Netflix has announced two new cast members for Money Heist Season 5 – Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sense8 actor) and Patrick Criado (1898. The last of the Philippines). The avid viewers have speculated that Miguel Ángel Silvestre will play Tokyo's former lover in a flashback sequence. "Úrsula filming with the new guy, a flashback of Tokyo's dead boyfriend perhaps?" one Reddit-user theorized.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is currently being filmed. According to Express, Rio (played by Miguel Herrán) and Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) are likely to get back in the final season. They already undergone plenty of ups and downs in their relationship. A new image has raised the possibility of reconciliation between the pair.

When Money Heist first commenced, Rio and Tokyo were introduced as a couple. They came closer in the first two seasons and revealed their expressions for each other to marry. They were living together on a tropical island in the third season when Rio was arrested. This was the beginning of the end of their pair.

Úrsula Corberó (who plays the role of Tokyo) recently took to Instagram to post about filming of Money Heist Season 5. She shared an image of herself and co-star Miguel Herrán (who plays as Rio) in their costumes filming on set. She wrote alongside the photo: "Armed up to the breasts, always @Miguel.g.Herran."

Money Heist season 5 will be filmed in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal. It doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

