Cannes Film Festival plans three-day-special event in October

The organisers of Festival de Cannes are planning to honour the Official Selection of the year through a three-day event.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:50 IST
Festival de Cannes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The organisers of Festival de Cannes are planning to honour the Official Selection of the year through a three-day event. According to Variety, the Palais des Festivals will host a 'Special Cannes' event, which will run from October 27 to 29 featuring four films from this year's Official Selection, as well as in-competition short films and the Cinefondation's school films.

The event will be open to the public and a jury will award the Palme d'Or for short films and the Cinefondation prizes. "The collection of four films from the Official Selection, the short film competition, the film school competition and the dinners and meetings epitomize the happiness we'll all feel to be together in Cannes in October," Variety quoted the festival director Thierry Fremaux as saying.

"The films of the Official Selection are currently playing to cinemagoers in France, in Europe and throughout the world. It's a great sign to see them making a stopover in Cannes before we turn our attention to the 2021 season," added Fremaux. Variety reported that the festival, organised with the Cannes City Council, will open up with Emmanuel Courcol's 'Un Triomphe' along with the star Kad Merad in attendance.

The festival will conclude with Bruno Podalydes' 'Les Deux Alfred' (The French Tech), with the director attending along with lead actor Sandrine Kiberlain. Cannes has also confirmed the dates of next year's festival, which are currently slated for May 11 to 22. (ANI)

