'Bahut Hua Samman' a slice-of-life comedy: Raghav Juyal

Popular dancer-turned-actor Raghav Juyal, who is set to play the lead in the upcoming "Bahut Hua Samman", on Tuesday said the comedy holds a "mirror to our society but in a quirky manner". Produced by Yoodlee Films, the Varanasi-set movie revolves around the lives of two young engineering students (Juyal and debutant Abhishek Chauhan) known for their quick con jobs in their college circuit.

Written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma, "Bahut Hua Samman" is directed by Ashish Shukla. It also features Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das and Flora Saini. Juyal said the movie, slated to be released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, is "close" to his heart as he plays a lead role. "It was an amazing experience shooting for this film, I am honoured to play the lead and share screen space with such outstanding actors like Sanjay sir. "The movie holds a mirror to our society but in a quirky manner. It's a slice of life comedy that everyone will enjoy," the former "Dance India Dance" (DID) contestant said in a statement.

Previously, Juyal has featured in dance dramas "ABCD 2" and "Street Dancer" , both directed by former DID judge Remo D'Souza..