Waiting eagerly for CBI probe outcome in Sushant case:Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday sought to know what happened after the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death was given to the CBI, and said he is eagerly waiting to know the outcome of the agencys investigation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:52 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday sought to know what happened after the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death was given to the CBI, and said he is eagerly waiting to know the outcome of the agencys investigation. Deshmukh's comments came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has not reached any conclusion in the death Rajput and that all aspects are under investigation.

The CBI started a probe into the high-profile case last month following the Supreme Court's nod. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report and were investigating the matter after Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra area here on June 14 this year.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "What happened after the Sushant Singh death case probe was handed over to the CBI? People have been asking whether the actor committed suicide or was killed." "We are also waiting eagerly to know the outcome of the CBI probe," he added. The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

Deshmukh had in the past defended the Mumbai Polices investigation into the case, saying the force conducted the probe in a "professional manner". The CBI in a statement on Monday said it is "conducting professional investigation related to death of Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date." The central agency had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police had alleged that Chakraborty along with her family members had misappropriated Rajput's wealth, which was denied by Chakraborty in TV interviews. Last week, Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh expressed "helplessness" over the slow pace of the CBI probe into Rajput's death.

