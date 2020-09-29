Demi Lovato 'completely embarrassed' by Max Ehrich's behaviour after breakup

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is completely embarrassed by the way her ex-fiance Max Ehrich handled their breakup. According to E-News, Demi Lovato is ready to move on after Ehrich showed his true colours this weekend.

Following the news of their split, Max, took to social media to reveal in since-deleted Instagram posts that Lovato didn't inform him of the breakup instead, he learned of their breakup through a tabloid. Moreover, he accused Demi of allowing him to be "bullied" by her fans.

A source told E! News that "Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him." "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point. She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it," the source further added.

As per E! News, Demi has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from the breakup. Less than a week has passed since Demi called off their engagement. Their split came just days after she defended her boyfriend of less than a year from fan accusations that he'd previously compared her to Disney co-star Selena Gomez.

She told critics that the alleged tweets in which he made the comparisons were "fake" and instructed them to "put on your adult underpants." (ANI)