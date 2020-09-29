No hope left from insensitive govt: Akhilesh on death of Hathras gangrape victim
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condoled the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, and said "no hope" is left from the "insensitive government". No hope is left with present insensitive government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:37 IST
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday condoled the death of the Hathras gangrape victim, and said "no hope" is left from the "insensitive government". "A dalit daughter, who was victim of gangrape and brutality ultimately died. I condole her death. No hope is left with present insensitive government," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. She was referred to the Delhi hospital on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.
