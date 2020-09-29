Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Positive COVID test rules Azimeraw out of London Marathon

Degitu Azimeraw, who won the Amsterdam Marathon in a course record as a 20-year-old last year, and fellow Ethiopian and top coach Haji Adelo, will be absent from Sunday's London Marathon after testing positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Tuesday. Azimeraw, who ran a stunning 2 hours, 19.26 minutes on her debut over the distance last October, had been hoping to challenge world record holder Brigid Kosgei and fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich in the women's elite-only race being held on a multi-lap, bio-secure circuit in London's St James's Park.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:47 IST
Athletics-Positive COVID test rules Azimeraw out of London Marathon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Degitu Azimeraw, who won the Amsterdam Marathon in a course record as a 20-year-old last year, and fellow Ethiopian and top coach Haji Adelo, will be absent from Sunday's London Marathon after testing positive for COVID-19, organisers said on Tuesday.

Azimeraw, who ran a stunning 2 hours, 19.26 minutes on her debut over the distance last October, had been hoping to challenge world record holder Brigid Kosgei and fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich in the women's elite-only race being held on a multi-lap, bio-secure circuit in London's St James's Park. However, she and Adelo tested positive in Ethiopia and were unable to join the chartered flight to London. Adelo has not been in contact with his athletes Shura Kitata and Alemu Megertu in the last two weeks so they are clear to stay in the secure, secret hotel and run on Sunday, race director Hugh Brasher told a teleconference.

Amid many measures being taken to minimise any infection risk, everyone involved in the race is using "bump technology" this week, where a device worn on a pendant records time spent in proximity to others. It allows organisers to warn athletes and operational staff if they are breaching social distance guidelines. Sunday's race, the only major Autumn marathon to go ahead after widespread coronavirus cancellations, will see separate men's, women's and wheelchair races.

Even though no fans will be allowed on the fenced-off course, all the races will be broadcast in full on the BBC and music and crowd noise will be played on loudspeakers along the course. "It is the first time the wheelchair race will be shown in full, and we're really proud of that," said Brasher, whose father Chris co-founded the race in 1981.

The big draw on Sunday is the head-to-head between world record holder and four-times London winner Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia, the only two men to have gone under two hours, two minutes for the distance. Brasher said that many elements of Kipchoge's sub-two hour run in Vienna, also on a multi-lap course, last October had been incorporated into Sunday's race, where the athletes will run almost 20 laps, and where, weather-dependent, a fast time is expected.

Brasher said it was probably his proudest achievement in helping stage Sunday's race, which will be held alongside a "virtual event" where 40,000 people will cover the marathon distance at a venue of their choice. They will be rewarded with finisher's medals as well as raising millions of pounds for charities hard-hit by the cancellation of the original marathon in April.

The mini-marathon, traditionally a low-key children's race held ahead of the main event and previously won by Mo Farah, has ballooned this year into 150,000 primary school children running 2.6 miles. "The 40th races is very different but it is going to be remembered forever," Brasher said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bypoll for Baroda assembly seat: ruling, opposition parties in Haryana train guns at each other

With the date for bypolls in Haryanas Baroda assembly constituency announced on Tuesday, the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the opposition parties trained guns at each other with each side making claims of winning the seat. The bypolls to Barod...

Tennis-Double bounce, another meltdown for Mladenovic

Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic was once again in total control and fell apart, this time after an umpires decision robbed her of the opening set in a 7-5 6-3 loss to German Laura Siegemund in the French Open first round on Tuesday.The ...

India, Bangladesh carry out comprehensive review of bilateral ties

A high-level mechanism to monitor implementation of development projects funded by India in Bangladesh will be put in place soon, the two countries said after a virtual ministerial meeting on Tuesday while reaffirming their commitment to fi...

India among worst performing economies in world; stimulus inadequate: Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Tuesday said India is among the worst performing economies in the world and the governments economic stimulus was inadequate to tackle the problem. &#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; He, however, said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020