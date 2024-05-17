Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich part ways with Wagner after Leeds thrashing

Norwich City have parted company with manager David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final on Thursday. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future." Wagner took charge in January 2023.

Norwich City have parted company with manager David Wagner following their 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship playoff semi-final on Thursday. A strong second half of the season saw Norwich finish sixth but after a 0-0 draw with Leeds in the first leg of the semi-final they were blown away at Elland Road.

"David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction," Sporting Director Ben Knapper told the club's website. "The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future."

Wagner took charge in January 2023.

