Shekhar Kapur named FTII governing council chairman

Noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was on Tuesday appointed president of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and chairman of the institute's governing council, an official said. FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said Kapur's appointment was announced by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The 74-year-old filmmaker's tenure will be till March 3, 2023, the official said. Born on December 6, 1945 at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director and actor is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002).

Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar. I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Soceity & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII." "Kapur, who has vast experience, will add more value to the institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment," he added.

"...the Government of India nominates Shri Shekhar Kapur as President if FTIi Soceityand Chairman of Governing Council of FTII till March 3, 2023," said the order of I&B ministry, tweeted by Javadekar. After Bollywood actor Anupam Kher resigned as the chairman of the premier institute in October 2018, B P Singh, producer-director of popular TV serial CID, was named president of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council in December 2018.