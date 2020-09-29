Left Menu
Updated: 29-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:50 IST
Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai
Representative Image

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on late Sunday night, said an official from Amboli police station.

According to the woman, she and Utkarsh were chatting till 11 pm after which he went into his room while she went to the washroom. From the washroom's window she found his body hanging, she said.

She then alerted police and neighbours. Utkarsh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the police official said. No suicide note was found from the spot, but preliminary investigation revealed that Utkarsh was struggling to find work in the film industry and was forced to borrow money from friends to survive in the city.

He had arrived in Mumbai two years ago and was sharing the flat with his woman friend for the last six months, the police said. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, said Senior Police Inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station.

Utkarsh's suicide comes in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in June this year..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

