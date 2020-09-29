Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on late Sunday night, said an official from Amboli police station.

According to the woman, she and Utkarsh were chatting till 11 pm after which he went into his room while she went to the washroom. From the washroom's window she found his body hanging, she said.

She then alerted police and neighbours. Utkarsh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission, the police official said. No suicide note was found from the spot, but preliminary investigation revealed that Utkarsh was struggling to find work in the film industry and was forced to borrow money from friends to survive in the city.

He had arrived in Mumbai two years ago and was sharing the flat with his woman friend for the last six months, the police said. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, said Senior Police Inspector Someshwar Kamthe of Amboli police station.

Utkarsh's suicide comes in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in June this year..