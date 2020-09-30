Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Wentworth Season 8 came back on the small screens on July 28, 2020. The Australian television series enthusiasts were highly excited after getting back their favourite series on the screen.

Wentworth Season 8 dropped its finale on Tuesday, September 29. Fans highly enjoyed the last episode titled 'The Enemy Within' on July 28. Now the viewers, mainly outside Australia are ardently waiting for the series to be streamed on Netflix.

The viewers can watch Wentworth Season 8 on Netflix at 12:01 am PT on Wednesday, September 30. Just two months after its premiere in Australia, Wentworth season 8 is coming to Netflix tonight.

Here's what we have seen on Wentworth Season 8 episode 10 (finale) titled 'The Enemy Within' – Lou discovers that her phone is missing and that the money they had accumulated for Reb's gender reassignment surgery has been stolen. Based on misinformation, Reb is led to believe that Allie stole her phone and the money. Reb brutally bashes Allie but Winters saves her life by pressing the buzzer. Reb and her associates also accost Joan, killing her pet fish and causing her to experience flashbacks of her troubled childhood and the murder of her mother at the hands of her father.

Meanwhile, Boomer meets with her telephone friend and discovers that he is a pornographer who runs a porn website. Bommer attempts to recruit Ruby. Despite pressure from Vera, Dr. Greg Miller testifies in court that Joan Ferguson is suffering from traumatic brain damage. Sheila tries to drive a wedge between Lou and Reb by revealing that Reb had participated in the doctor's sexual assaults on patients. Judy confesses to attacking General Manager Anne, angering Allie. Judy later stabs Allie in the shower, seriously wounding her. It is revealed that Judy stole Reb's surgery money and used it to hire an assassin to assassinate the visiting United States Secretary of State, who is seeking her extradition. With Vera's approval, Linda places Joan in a spit hood, causing her to experience a psychotic breakdown that causes the Joan persona to resurface.

Previous announcement revealed Wentworth Season 8 is the penultimate season, which means the viewers will be able to enjoy Wentworth Season 9. Earlier it was also told that the series would continue till 2021. This means Wentworth Season 9 will be out in the next year.

