Left Menu
Development News Edition

Demi Lovato was 'shocked' when she discovered Max Ehrich's intentions 'weren't genuine': Source

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has learned the painful truth about her ex-fiance Max Ehrich's intentions for their whirlwind relationship.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:56 IST
Demi Lovato was 'shocked' when she discovered Max Ehrich's intentions 'weren't genuine': Source
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has learned the painful truth about her ex-fiance Max Ehrich's intentions for their whirlwind relationship. According to People Magazine, just hours after the outlet confirmed that the 28-year-old singer Lovato and Ehrich had made the ''tough decision'' to call off their engagement and go their ''separate ways,'' the singer appeared on her Instagram Story -- notably without her engagement ring.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' songstress also seemingly threw subtle shade at her now-ex by zooming in on the words displayed on her T-shirt which read, ''Dogs over people.'' Multiple sources say that Lovato and 'The Young and the Restless' Max Ehrich -- who got engaged in Malibu on July 22 just four months after they started dating, were having ''conflicts'' over the past few weeks.

One insider close to Lovato said, "It was very hurtful to Demi when she realised that Max's intentions weren't genuine. The source added, ''Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision." ''Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months,'' said another insider about the early stages of the pair's relationship.

''They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun,'' the source continued. But things quickly began to change when Ehrich headed from L.A. to Atlanta to film a movie. The insider said, ''Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].''

As reported by People Magazine, when Ehrich's previous tweets professing his love for Lovato's former best friend Selena Gomez resurfaced on Twitter earlier this month, Lovato publicly supported him. She even slammed the posts as ''fake'' in her September 13 Instagram Story. Soon after, the singer began to believe that Ehrich was really just ''trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,'' according to the insider.

With her loved ones' support, Lovato broke off the engagement. The star has been open about her battles with mental health and addiction, but she is ''doing okay,'' the source says adding that ''[the breakup] is a good thing.'' Sadly an insider said, ''It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer plans more cost cuts, impairment charges

German drugs company Bayer AG announced plans on Wednesday for more than 1.5 billion euros 1.76 billionof cost cuts as of 2024 and said it would take impairment charges on its agricultural business as it battles with low commodity prices. B...

Actors in drag march to highlight virus threat to UK theater

As much of Britains economy emerged from the coronavirus lockdown, its theaters stayed dark, with performers and staff unwillingly idled. So they made a song and dance about it.Scores of actors, technicians and theater workers led by pantom...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to have maximum characters from Season 4, what more we know

Season 4 of My Hero Academia left behind a wide array of possibilities that will surely be explored in Season 5. The ending of fourth season left the anime enthusiasts mesmerized with many expectations for the next season.The anime enthusia...

Biden warns that Americans will 'not stand for' Trump refusing to leave office

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said voters will not stand for it if President Donald Trump loses the election and refuses to leave office, raising the tension ahead of the November vote. At a debate with Biden on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020