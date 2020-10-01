Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage post hospitalisation

It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the Instagram post. The model said the couple never finalises a baby name until after they are born, but for some reason they decided to name the little boy Jack. In early September, Teigen said she was being put on bed rest by her doctor for a couple of weeks.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:21 IST
Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage post hospitalisation

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage following a recent hospitalisation. The host-cookbook author and her husband, singer John Legend announced they were expecting a third child in the Grammy winner's music video for the song "Wild", which released in August.

Teigen, 34, took to social media on Wednesday to share the "painful" news along with a black-and-white photo of herself crying in a hospital bed. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the Instagram post.

The model said the couple never finalises a baby name until after they are born, but for some reason they decided to name the little boy Jack. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.

Teigen and Legend, 41, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, who they conceived through IVF treatments. She said the couple is "grateful" for the life they have with their "wonderful babies". "But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she concluded the post. In early September, Teigen said she was being put on bed rest by her doctor for a couple of weeks. On September 28, she revealed she was hospitalised due to "excessive bleeding".

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC refuses to entertain plea for fixing accountability of WHO officials over COVID-19

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to fix the accountability of WHO officials for their alleged failure in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said that t...

German police set to clear environmental activists in forest

German police prepared on Thursday to clear a camp of environmental activists from an area of forest that is set to be felled so that a highway can be built. Dozens of police officers arrived at the Danneroeder forest north of the city of F...

Live Unfiltered. The New MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India Exclusive design elements, from unique to extraordinary that open-up a world of individual styling and unfiltered experiences. Limited to 15 units, available for booking only on the MINI O...

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020.

Money Market Operations as on September 30, 2020. Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,07,257.64 3.22 1.80-4.00 I. Call Money 7,719.72 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020