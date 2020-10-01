Chrissy Teigen suffers miscarriage post hospitalisation

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has suffered a miscarriage following a recent hospitalisation. The host-cookbook author and her husband, singer John Legend announced they were expecting a third child in the Grammy winner's music video for the song "Wild", which released in August.

Teigen, 34, took to social media on Wednesday to share the "painful" news along with a black-and-white photo of herself crying in a hospital bed. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the Instagram post.

The model said the couple never finalises a baby name until after they are born, but for some reason they decided to name the little boy Jack. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she added.

Teigen and Legend, 41, are already parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son Miles, who they conceived through IVF treatments. She said the couple is "grateful" for the life they have with their "wonderful babies". "But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she concluded the post. In early September, Teigen said she was being put on bed rest by her doctor for a couple of weeks. On September 28, she revealed she was hospitalised due to "excessive bleeding".