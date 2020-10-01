Idris Elba to star in survival thriller 'Beast'

Left Menu
Actor Idris Elba is all set to star in survival thriller 'Beast', which will be directed by Baltasar Kormakur.

01-10-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Actor Idris Elba is all set to star in survival thriller 'Beast', which will be directed by Baltasar Kormakur. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be similar to 'The Shallows,' the survival thriller featuring Blake Lively as a surfer stalked by a shark. However, 'Beast' features a lion as the predatory antagonist.

Based on an original idea by Jaime Primak-Sullivan, the script was written by Ryan Engle, who worked on the Dwayne Johnson movie Rampage. Will Packer, James Lopez, and Kormakur will produce the film while Primak-Sullivan will be the executive producer. This unites the team of Packer, Lopez, Primak-Sullivan, and Engle for the second time after working together on the 2018 thriller 'Breaking In.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Elba, who starred in 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw for Universal,' is coming off the Toronto Film Festival debut of drama Concrete Cowboy and next year stars as 'Bloodshot' in James Gunn's DC movie The Suicide Squad. (ANI)

