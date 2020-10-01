Left Menu
Camila Cabello shuts down Shawn Mendes breakup rumours

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has addressed rumours that she and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes have broken up.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:25 IST
Camila Cabello (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has addressed rumours that she and fellow pop star Shawn Mendes have broken up. According to Page Six, the 23-year-old former Fifth Harmony singer Cabello , took to Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend on his upcoming project, 'Wonder,' posting a clip of the album's trailer to her page while praising her "love" for his artistic vision, making it clear that the pair are still together.

She began,"The world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart." The 22-year-old singer Mendes responded to the love note by commenting heart emojis on the post.

Fans suspected the pair split because the usually affectionate couple haven't been spotted publicly in recent months. In March, the couple was photographed strolling hand in hand and sharing a kiss during a low-key outing.

The 'Senorita' singers were first linked in summer 2019. (ANI)

