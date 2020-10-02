Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

Fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo already lost interest on the issues related to their divorce. Instead, their fans across the world expressed interest on Song Hye-Kyo's purported relationship with Hyun Bin.

Recently, a rumor popped up that Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun were dating again. According to Today Online, Song Joong-Ki's ex, Song Hye-Kyo has secretly gotten back together with her former beau, Hyun Bin. The two were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

The rumor surrounding Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin's alleged dating swirled up again for the second time. Due to this reason, Song Hye-Kyo's agency recently came forward and debunked the rumor of Song Joong-KI's ex-wife's moving on with the Crash Landing on You actor after her split from Song Joong-Ki.

As Hyun Bro's stylist followed Song Hye-Kyo on Instagram, many fans started creating rumors about their relationship. "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and baseless news articles, and the dating rumours that have been spreading in China are false," Song Hye-Kyo's agency denied.

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to W Korea. The beautiful South Korean actress revealed that she treats friendship and love with sincerity. "Kinship and friendship, I treat it sincerely. The most valuable emotion in life is when it is felt mutually, truthfully and wholeheartedly. [Every] story of love has something in common: [the] maintenance and preservation of affection requires an assiduous and cooperative attitude from both sides," the Descendants of the Sun actress said (via South China Morning Post).

