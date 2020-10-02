Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anurag Kashyap denies ‘reckless’ rape allegations, says he was in Sri Lanka at the time        

A statement issued by his lawyer a day after he was questioned in the case said Kashyap provided documentary proof to the police to establish the fact that he was in Sri Lanka shooting for a film in August 2013.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:25 IST
Anurag Kashyap denies ‘reckless’ rape allegations, says he was in Sri Lanka at the time        

“Vehemently” denying actor Payal Ghosh’s allegations of rape against him, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Friday described them as “false and reckless” and said he was out of the country during the period she has mentioned in her FIR. A statement issued by his lawyer a day after he was questioned in the case said Kashyap provided documentary proof to the police to establish the fact that he was in Sri Lanka shooting for a film in August 2013. Versova police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kashyap on September 22 after Ghosh alleged that he had raped her in August 2013.

"Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie,” said the statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. Kashyap, who was questioned by Mumbai Police for eight hours on Thursday, has said he will “vigorously pursue” legal remedies.

“Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him,” Khimani said in the statement. She said the filmmaker believes the falsity of the complaint has been exposed by the “ever-shifting” versions of events shared by Ghosh.

Khimani said the filmmaker is “distressed” with the “false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans”. “Mr. Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as has been alleged, and has sought for severe action against Ms. Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives. Mr. Kashyap is confident that justice will prevail,” the statement read.

Last month, Ghosh took to Twitter to claim that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation the director had dismissed as “baseless”. Police has invoked IPC sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against the “Gangs of Wasseypur” filmmaker.

Earlier this week, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Face masks unlikely to cause over-exposure to CO2, even in patients with lung disease

New research findings contradict statements linking wearing face masks to carbon dioxide poisoning by trapping CO2. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of face masks has become a highly political issue with some individuals falsely cl...

Shares, oil prices sink after Trump tests positive for virus

US stock futures and Asian shares fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the SP 500 and the Dow industrials briefly lost more ...

Unlock 5: Cinema halls in U'khand to open from Oct 15

Uttarakhand government has issued the guidelines for Unlock 5 deciding to permit opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15.&#160;...

Dept of Fertilizers ranked 3rd among 65 ministries/depts in implementing central schemes

Department of Fertilizers has been ranked third out of 65 departmentsministries based on its performance in the implementation of central schemes. It is in second place among 16 economic ministriesdepartments.Department of Fertilizers under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020