Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian envoy pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

The statue, which is carved by famous Chinese sculptor Yuan Xikun, was installed at the park in 2005. "#MannMeinBapu Paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi at the Jintai Art Museum in #Beijing on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 21:48 IST
Indian envoy pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@VikramMisri)

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation. Misri garlanded Gandhi's statue at Jintai Art Museum located at the picturesque Chaoyang Park as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by the Indian embassy.

The Indian envoy was accompanied by his wife Dolly Misri. The statue, which is carved by famous Chinese sculptor Yuan Xikun, was installed at the park in 2005.

"#MannMeinBapu Paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi at the Jintai Art Museum in #Beijing on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti. Privileged to meet on the occasion the noted sculptor and curator of the museum, Yuan Xikun, and receive a replica of the statuette of Bapu from him," Misri said in a post on Twitter. Misri later took part in a meeting at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre in the Indian embassy to mark the day. It was attended by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to hit the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to head to the battleground state of Michigan and resume campaigning on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump was sidelined by contracting the vir...

Must get well-versed with science of history: PM Modi at VAIBHAV Summit

The need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in Science. For that we must get well-versed with the science of history and history of science, said Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi today while inaugurating the Vaishvi...

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...

Guatemala wishes Trump speedy recovery, as own president recovers from COVID-19

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has almost recovered from a bout of COVID-19, the government said on Friday, wishing his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a speedy convalescence from the disease caused by coronavirus.Giammattei, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020