JK govt announces one-day state mourning for Kuwait's Emir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a one-day state mourning on Sunday for Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91

"As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government would observe one day state mourning on 4th of October, 2020," an official spokesman said

During the period of mourning, the national flag will fly at half mast on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, he said.