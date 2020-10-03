Entertainment News Roundup: Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic; Eastwood say U.S. movie theaters may not survive and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bon Jovi album '2020' asks 'questions' about pandemic, race, police

Jon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of America in "2020", his 15th studio album - the coronavirus pandemic, race relations, and police violence - but he says he's asking questions, not taking sides. "I say it's topical instead of political... that I don't take sides," he told Reuters TV. But he added: "I tried to consider myself a witness to history. And if I was just witnessing history, I could write down the facts and maybe I could pose a question. But that's where I wanted to leave it."

Scorsese, Eastwood say U.S. movie theaters may not survive pandemic

Oscar-winning film directors James Cameron, Clint Eastwood and Martin Scorsese joined forces with movie theater owners on Wednesday in an appeal for financial help, saying they feared for the future of the industry. In a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, they said the coronavirus pandemic had dealt a devastating blow to movie theaters and that without funds "theaters may not survive the impact of the pandemic."

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

Show must go on as Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

Grounded by the coronavirus pandemic, rock band Queen release a live album on Friday to cheer up "stuck at home" fans that showcases highlights of concerts from Rio to Sydney over the past seven years. It will be the first live offering to feature singer Adam Lambert, the former "American Idol" contestant who tours with the band as a replacement for flamboyant frontman Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, had been scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.