Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021

The much-anticipated 25th instalment to the James Bond series has been postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced Friday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:36 IST
Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' release pushed back to 2021
A still from 'No Time to Die' featuring Daniel Craig (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The much-anticipated 25th instalment to the James Bond series has been postponed until next year, the filmmakers announced Friday (local time). According to Variety, the film, starring Daniel Craig in his final stint as the agent formerly known as 007, is expected to hit theatres on April 2, 2021, a year later than initially planned.

Back in March, 'No Time to Die' was the first major tentpole to shift its release date before the global health crisis caused by coronavirus could even be classified as a pandemic. After its first delay, the movie was set to premiere in the U.K. on November 12 and in North America on November 20. The filmmakers said in a statement, "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of 'No Time To Die,' the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time to Die' next year." Variety reported that numerous movies were shuffled around in the wake of 'Tenet's' lacklustre U.S. box office performance in September.

But industry experts suggested the release date for 'No Time to Die' might not waiver because the Bond franchise relies heavily on international ticket sales -- and overseas cinemas have seen a stronger return to theatres compared to domestic venues. Yet the decision to move the upcoming Bond entry into next year is not entirely surprising considering coronavirus cases in Europe have started to rise again and New York and Los Angeles, the two biggest U.S. markets, remain closed.

'No Time to Die' carries a production budget of over USD 200 million and cost millions more to promote. The studio reportedly lost millions when it shelved the movie earlier in 2020. Given Bond's global appeal, the sequel's backers wanted to wait until audiences across the world felt safe returning to theatres to have a chance at turning a profit. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed 'No Time to Die,' with Rami Malek set as Bond's adversary Safin, Lea Seydoux returning as Bond's love interest, and Lashana Lynch playing a new '00 agent. The cast also includes Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, and Christoph Waltz. (ANI)

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MP cop held for not registering complaint of 'rape victim'

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradeshs Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victims complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after ...

Section 144 imposed in Kerala amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC from Saturday onwards, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The order -- issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta -- shall come into effect from today till October 3...

Centre in SC agrees to waive compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 cr for six-months

In a relief to individual borrowers and medium and small industries, the Centre has agreed in the Supreme Court to waive compound interest interest on interest charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announce...

Yoga and meditation symposium in US

The American Academy of Yoga and Meditation is launching a symposium on how yoga can prevent cardiovascular omplication, the worlds most common killer disease. The Ganges Mississippi Dialogue is being organised by a group of cardiologists l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020