Just hanging in: Karisma Kapoor channels weekend mood with stunning picture

Channelling her weekend mood, Karisma Kapoor on Saturday treated her fans to a glamorous picture as she sported a figure-hugging dress. "Just hanging in," wrote the 'Raja Hindustani' actor on Instagram as she soared the temperature while posing for the picture. In the snap, Karisma is seen flaunting her luscious locks as she sports a black printed dress. Flashing her long toned legs, the 'Dil Toh Pagal hai' star wore high heels matching with the designer ensemble.

She accessorised her look with a chunky round bracelet. Karisma is seen seated on a chair as she looked stunning while posing for the camera. Celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and more than 21,000 fans liked the post within 23 minutes of being posted.

Of late, the 'Andaz Apna Apna' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Last week, Karisma extended birthday wishes to cousin Ranbir Kapoor and aunt Rima Jain by sharing throwback pictures with them and termed them 'the birthday buddies'. (ANI)