Two more held in drug case

Two more persons, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested by City Crime Branch police in connection with the drug peddling case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, police said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 19:47 IST
Two more persons, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested by City Crime Branch police in connection with the drug peddling case involving dancer-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty, police said. The Nigerian national, Frank Sunday Ibeabuchi (33) and Shamin Fernandes (28) of Kuloor here were arrested in Bengaluru, they said, but did not specify the date.

Another accused in the case, Shan Nawaz (34), was earlier arrested from Mumbai for supplying drugs to Shetty and his aides through his network. Sources said Ibeabuchi had been staying in Bengaluru for the last two years.

He was arrested in 2018 in a case of peddling in MDMA tablets (popularly known as ecstasy) by police in Bengaluru. With this, seven persons, besides Aman Shetty, have been arrested so far in connection with the drug case involving the dancer.

The City Crime Branch had also questioned popular television anchor Anushree in connection with the case after one of the accused revealed that she had attended the dancers parties. The CCB is investigating drug abuse among bigwigs, including those in the film industry, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people from Bengaluru with a drug haul.

They were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers..

