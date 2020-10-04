Left Menu
World Animal Day: Madhuri Dixit urges love, affection and respect for animals

By sharing an adorable clip with her dog, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on the occasion of World Animal Day, urged people to give the animals 'love, affection and respect they deserve'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST
A still from the video featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

By sharing an adorable clip with her dog, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on the occasion of World Animal Day, urged people to give the animals 'love, affection and respect they deserve'. The 'Kalank' actor posted a lip to Instagram profile, in which she is seen spending quality time with her pet. In the clip, Madhuri is seen caressing and hugging her pet dog as she shoers love on him. The actor has been sharing pictures with her four-legged friends over social media.

The 'Gulaab Gang' star also sent out a special message to her fans on World Animal Day. She wrote, "Just like humans animals are wonderful creations of god. This #WorldAnimalDay let's make an effort to give them the love, affection & respect they deserve. " World Animal Day is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare celebrated annually on October 4, the feast day of Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. (ANI)

