Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most soothing and comforting place to me is a film set: Kangana

For actor Kangana Ranaut there can be "many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting... is a film set".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 09:37 IST
Most soothing and comforting place to me is a film set: Kangana
the picture shared by Kangana Ranaut (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

For actor Kangana Ranaut there can be "many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting... is a film set". The actor, who was recently mired in controversy after comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, shared this on Twitter on Monday, along with some photographs of her talking to director A L Vijay on the sets of her much-anticipated film 'Thalavi'.

"Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi"," the 'Panga' actor posted. The actor is essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the film. Kangana, who is sporting a saree and holding a face mask in the pictures, is seen discussing the shooting sequences with Vijay.

Earlier last week, Kangana resumed work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and revealed to her fans that she is travelling to South India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.' 'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer K V Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora.

The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but could not as cinema halls were kept closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier last month, a controversy erupted after she expressed her fears on Twitter on September 3. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" she had tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indian developers get more time to integrate with Google Play billing system

Google on Monday said it is extending the time for developers in India to integrate with the Google Play billing system until 31st March 2022. The development comes after many Indian startups raised concerns around Googles Play billing syst...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present. UNAMA outraged by killing of at least 13 civilians today in suicide attac...

New Zealand ruling party vows to ban efforts to alter sexual orientation

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns centre-left government vowed on Monday to ban conversion therapy, which aims to change a persons sexual orientation, if returned to power, as widely expected, in polls on Oct. 17. The globally disc...

Serie A: Napoli fail to turn up for Juventus clash due to coronavirus ruling

The Serie A clash between Napoli and Juventus on Sunday local time was called off as the former failed to turn up to the venue due to coronavirus ruling. Napoli were blocked from coming to Turin by local health authorities as their two play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020