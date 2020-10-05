Papon releases new song 'Tomaar Kathaa'

Left Menu
Assamese and Bollywood singer-composer Papon on Monday released a new song, a love ballad titled 'Tomaar Kathaa'. The singer, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, said the new track speaks about the obstinacy of love and has been composed and written by songwriter-music composer Keshabnayan from Assam. “This song is essentially about how everything seems rosy when one is in love. I am very excited that the song is out and I await the listeners' reaction,” the singer told PTI

Praising Keshabnayan, Papon said, "He has created this beautiful and sweet melody and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours." The unique arrangement by Manash Hazarika in Keshabnayan's composition and produced by Scarlet Creations is commendable, said the singer, who has kept himself busy during the coronavirus pandemic by producing new music

'Sajda Karoon', 'Dance It Out from Axone', 'Paar Hobo Aei Xomoy', H'aaye Rabba', 'Nilaanjana' and 'Nirobota Dao Gaan' are some of the songs that he has sung this year, Papon said.

