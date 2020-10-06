Left Menu
Development News Edition

Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case

Wolfe, who performed as Randy California, drowned in 1997, and the case was brought by a trustee for his estate.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:44 IST
Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

British rock band Led Zeppelin on Monday effectively won a long running legal battle over claims it stole the opening guitar riff from its signature 1971 song, "Stairway to Heaven." The band, one of the best-selling rock acts of all time, was handed victory after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up the case, meaning that a March 2020 decision by a U.S. appeals court in Led Zeppelin's favor will stand.

Lead singer Robert Plant and guitarist Jimmy Page had been accused in the six-year long case of lifting the riff - one of the best-known openings in rock music - from a song called "Taurus", written by the late Randy Wolfe of the U.S. band Spirit. Wolfe, who performed as Randy California, drowned in 1997, and the case was brought by a trustee for his estate. It has been one of the music industry's most closely watched copyright cases, potentially exposing Plant and Page to millions of dollars in damages.

Led Zeppelin was the opening act for Spirit on a U.S. tour in 1968, but Page testified in a 2016 jury trial in Los Angeles that he had not heard "Taurus" until recently. The Los Angeles jury found the riff they were accused of stealing was not intrinsically similar to the opening chords of "Stairway to Heaven."

Lawyers for Wolfe's estate and for Led Zeppelin could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters erupt in Kyrgyzstan after parliamentary election

Protesters clashed with police in Kygryzstans capital Monday during a demonstration against the results of a parliamentary election, and dozens of people were reported injured. Early results in the election gave the majority of votes to two...

West Bengal reports 3,348 new COVID-19 cases, 61 fatalities

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 5,255 on Monday after 61 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. At least 3,348 fresh infections were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 2,73,679.T...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher and crude prices surged Monday as renewed optimism surrounding stimulus negotiations and news of President Donald Trumps health progress helped calm investor anxiety.U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trea...

New York governor closes schools in coronavirus hot spots

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday agreed to New York Citys plan to close schools in nine coronavirus hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens, but said he was still discussing whether non-essential businesses should be shut down again in tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020