Left Menu
Development News Edition

AC/DC's comeback album 'PWR/UP' to include riff ideas from late Malcolm Young

Rock band AC/DC's much-awaited comeback album 'PWR/UP' will include riff ideas from its late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, the rock band's engineer Mike Fraser said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:09 IST
AC/DC's comeback album 'PWR/UP' to include riff ideas from late Malcolm Young
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Rock band AC/DC's much-awaited comeback album 'PWR/UP' will include riff ideas from its late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, the rock band's engineer Mike Fraser said. The statements from the long time engineer of the band came during the AC/DCFans.net podcast, according to Blabbermouth.

The upcoming album which is a follow up to 2014's 'Rock Or Bust,' will feature Biran Jonson for vocals, Phil Rudd on the drums, Cliff Williams at the bass, and Angus Young and Stevie Young on the guitar. This comes after two years of four band members being photographed outside Vancouver's Warehouse Studios leading to assumptions that AC/DC was planning for a new album.

Fraser spilled out the beans, saying he was told about the new album just two weeks before the band arrived in Vancouver to start their sessions. "I remember I got the call for this record, but no detail. I had no idea, walking in the first day of the studio, what was gonna happen -- who the personnel of the band would be. As far as I knew, Brian had retired, Cliff had retired, and with Phil and some of his problems he's had in his home country [of New Zealand], who knew if he was even gonna be allowed out of his country. So walking into the studio here in Vancouver the first day, I had no idea what was gonna happen," Blabbermouth quoted Fraser as saying.

"'When I got there, none of the band had arrived yet, but a lot of their techs were there getting things moved into the studio and set up. And one of the guys said, 'Hey, you know what's going on?' And I said, 'I have no idea. I just know we're here and we're setting up.' And he goes, he says, 'Well, the whole band's here: Brian, Cliff, Phil and Stevie, and they're here and we're ready to rock another record.' So, man, it was such a shocking, awesome surprise. It was great," Fraser said. According to Fraser's statements, the process of songwriting and recording for the comeback album was similar to that of its last album 'Rock Or Bust' which included riff ideas by Malcolm Young.

"I think Angus kind of came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs. But that was similar on 'Rock Or Bust'. 'Cause him and Malcolm had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away. So he's got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that," he said. "So he's probably spent a few years before we came in to do this record pooling ideas together and all that, and then when he came into the studio here, he just sat down with a whole suitcase full of little demo things he had done. And him and Brendan O'Brien, who produced the record, would sift through all the ideas and say, 'Hey, that's great. That's a really good song. Let's put that riff here.' It's just mostly all these great riffs and ideas Ang had," he added.

It was also rumoured before the coronavirus outbreak that the band was about to announce its world stadium tour. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Special court convicts former Union Minister Dilip Ray, others in coal scam case

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999. Special Judge Bharat Pa...

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...

Kenya: Government opposes plan for mandatory COVID-19 testing of teachers and students

Education PS Belio Kipsang has opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.Kipsang spoke on Monday, October 5, while leading celebrations on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020