Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies

Warner Bros said late Monday it is delaying the release of "Dune" and "The Batman" movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 11:37 IST
Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies

Warner Bros said late Monday it is delaying the release of "Dune" and "The Batman" movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide. "Dune" , a sci-fi movie directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve, is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December. The release of "The Batman" , starring Robert Pattinson, has been moved to the spring of 2022 from October next year.

Movie releases have been getting delayed even after restrictions were eased, with people still wary of stepping into cinema halls, and many theaters still not operational. On Monday, the world's second-biggest cinema chain, Cineworld, decided to temporarily close its UK and U.S. movie theaters in an attempt to survive a collapse in film-making and cinema-going.

Credit rating agency Fitch promptly downgraded the company. "Our base-case forecasts indicate that, the company's current liquidity levels may only be sufficient until November to December 2020, assuming no revolving credit facility (RCF) extensions," Fitch said in a statement.

Earlier, the filming of "The Batman" was also shut down for two weeks after a member of the production - widely reported to be Pattinson - tested positive for the new coronavirus. Filming resumed in Britain last month and Warner Bros never confirmed or denied reports about Pattinson's diagnosis. "Dune" has gained a lot of traction for its cast that includes 24-year-old Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the 2017 film "Call Me by Your Name."

Other big-budget Warner Bros movies to have their releases delayed include "Tenet" and "Wonder Woman 1984". The release of the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" from MGM and Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures has also been delayed until April 2021.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Special court convicts former Union Minister Dilip Ray, others in coal scam case

A special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday convicted former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with a coal scam case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in the year 1999. Special Judge Bharat Pa...

Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown

After a revered ultra-Orthodox rabbi died this week, Israeli police thought they had worked out an arrangement with his followers to allow a small, dignified funeral that would conform with public health guidelines under the current coronav...

PM Modi's 'kaala kanoon' will destroy existing farming structure in India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Kheti Bachao Yatra is against the kaala kanoon dark laws, which will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country, affecting Punjab and Haryana most severely, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday. Our y...

Kenya: Government opposes plan for mandatory COVID-19 testing of teachers and students

Education PS Belio Kipsang has opposed plans to have teachers and students undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing when schools reopen, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.Kipsang spoke on Monday, October 5, while leading celebrations on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020