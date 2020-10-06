Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise went go-karting while filming 'Eyes Wide Shut'

Australian actor Nicole Kidman recently reminisced about her 11 years of 'happy marriage' with Tom Cruise. According to Page Six, the 53-year-old star, who has made rare public comments about her marriage to Tom Cruise, reminisced about the pair's experience of shooting 1999's film 'Eyes Wide Shut' with iconic director Stanley Kubrick.

David Marchese asked the 'Bombshell' actor for an interview with The New York Times Magazine, "You know how in 'Eyes Wide Shut' you have that monologue in which your character is talking about infidelity. If you're acting those scenes with the person to whom you're married and doing it as part of this immersive process, can it open up negative feelings that later you maybe wish you hadn't opened?" "That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn't see it like that," Kidman responded.

The 'Aquaman star continues, "We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don't know what else to say. Maybe I don't have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I'm not willing to." 'Eyes Wide Shut,' which was Kubrick's final film, notched a Guinness record for a longest constant film shoot - 400 days - by the time it wrapped.

As reported by Page Six, less than two years later, when Cruise who is now 58-year-old filed for divorce from Kidman in January 2001, fans pored over the film for insights into the couple's relationship with each other and Kubrick. Not helping matters: Cruise and Kidman's lawsuit against Star magazine over its allegation the couple hired a sex therapist for help with their performances in the film. Kidman said told Marchese, But "we loved working with [Kubrick].We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.

"We would say, 'When is it going to end?' We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half," she acknowledged. (ANI)