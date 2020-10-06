Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westland partners with Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen to promote Indian crime writing

To encourage Indian crime writing and new crop of writers, publishing house Westland has joined hands with best-selling author Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen initiative, a one-stop "content curation" platform, announced the publishing house. The initiative has also adapted works into features and direct-to-digital films, web shows as well as audio content. The first release under the collaboration will be crime-thriller novel "Intersections" by journalist Gautam S.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:02 IST
Westland partners with Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen to promote Indian crime writing

To encourage Indian crime writing and new crop of writers, publishing house Westland has joined hands with best-selling author Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen initiative, a one-stop "content curation" platform, announced the publishing house. Golden Pen, started in 2018, is a partnership between former investigative journalist Zaidi and international marketing consultant Jaspinder Kang. It aims at enhancing the quality of crime noir and intriguing tales and subsequently taking Indian crime stories and writers to the global audience. The initiative has also adapted works into features and direct-to-digital films, web shows as well as audio content.

The first release under the collaboration will be crime-thriller novel "Intersections" by journalist Gautam S. Mengle. A fast-paced thriller that follows the story of three people -- each one fighting their own personal demons -- against the backdrop of a terrorism plot. "We are delighted to collaborate with Golden Pen to publish books that form one part of the entertainment triangle of text, audio and screen. We hope that in their multiple lives, this collection of page-turners -- fiction and non-fiction will introduce exciting new voices and stories that will entertain a new generation of readers," said Karthika V.K., Publisher, Westland Publications.

Titles in the pipeline, under the collaboration, will include page-turners like "Web of Deceit" by Vibha Singh, "ConStars" by Jigna Vora and Kashif Mashaikh, "The Mortuary Tales" by Kashif Mashaikh, "Diamond Heist" by Jyoti Shelar, "The War That Made RAW" by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandakumar. "Golden Pen's collaboration with Westland will be a storehouse for fresh content and a place to bank on for untold stories to be narrated to voracious readers across various genres," said Zaidi, known for best-sellers like "Black Friday", "Dongri to Dubai: Six decades of the Mumbai Mafia" and "Headley and I".

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US, Australia, India, Japan discuss China's growing power

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday at a meeting with the US and other diplomats that their Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative, a concept to counter Chinas growing assertiveness, is more important than ever amid challen...

Indonesia reports 4,056 new COVID-19 cases, 121 deaths

Indonesia on Tuesday reported 4,056 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 311,176, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.Meanwhile, the number of deaths rose by 121, the highest daily increase since S...

Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal signs MoU with funding agency for infra development

The Rajiv Gandhi University here has signed an agreement with the Higher Education Financing Agency HEFA along with Bank of Baroda to develop infrastructure on the institutes campus at an estimated cost of Rs 66.59 crore, an official said o...

Key pact signing for Rs 29,560-crore Jewar airport on Wednesday Noida '

The signing of a key agreement, which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport will take place on Wednesday, officials said. The concession agreement for the greenfield project will be signed between d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020