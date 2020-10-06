Westland partners with Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen to promote Indian crime writing

To encourage Indian crime writing and new crop of writers, publishing house Westland has joined hands with best-selling author Hussain Zaidi's Golden Pen initiative, a one-stop "content curation" platform, announced the publishing house. Golden Pen, started in 2018, is a partnership between former investigative journalist Zaidi and international marketing consultant Jaspinder Kang. It aims at enhancing the quality of crime noir and intriguing tales and subsequently taking Indian crime stories and writers to the global audience. The initiative has also adapted works into features and direct-to-digital films, web shows as well as audio content.

The first release under the collaboration will be crime-thriller novel "Intersections" by journalist Gautam S. Mengle. A fast-paced thriller that follows the story of three people -- each one fighting their own personal demons -- against the backdrop of a terrorism plot. "We are delighted to collaborate with Golden Pen to publish books that form one part of the entertainment triangle of text, audio and screen. We hope that in their multiple lives, this collection of page-turners -- fiction and non-fiction will introduce exciting new voices and stories that will entertain a new generation of readers," said Karthika V.K., Publisher, Westland Publications.

Titles in the pipeline, under the collaboration, will include page-turners like "Web of Deceit" by Vibha Singh, "ConStars" by Jigna Vora and Kashif Mashaikh, "The Mortuary Tales" by Kashif Mashaikh, "Diamond Heist" by Jyoti Shelar, "The War That Made RAW" by Sandeep Saket and Anusha Nandakumar. "Golden Pen's collaboration with Westland will be a storehouse for fresh content and a place to bank on for untold stories to be narrated to voracious readers across various genres," said Zaidi, known for best-sellers like "Black Friday", "Dongri to Dubai: Six decades of the Mumbai Mafia" and "Headley and I".