Taapsee Pannu jets off to Maldives for a vacation before 'Rashmi Rocket' shoot

Almost a month before beginning the shoot of her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket,' actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took off to the Maldives for a short vacation with her sister and a close friend. The 'Pink' actor took to her Instagram stories to share the updates of her vacation starting right from the time she boarded the airplane.

One of the pictures that she shared on Instagram, shows Pannu standing facing the ocean. "Home for next few days," she wrote alongside the picture.

Taapsee and her vacation partners did not take much time to dive into the ocean surrounding the Maldives island. The 'Thappad' actor went on to share some picturesque views of her vacation spot with her fans on the platform. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Rise and Smile': Taapsee Pannu treats fans to all-smiles morning picture