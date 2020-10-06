Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber lead 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 19:48 IST
Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber lead 2020 MTV EMA nominations
Singer Lady Gaga (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on 'Rain On Me,' which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. This year's edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like 'best Latin,' 'video for good,' and 'best virtual live.'

Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc. Here's the complete list of nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs): -

BEST VIDEOBillie Eilish, "everything i wanted"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee StallionDJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. DrakeKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Taylor Swift, "The Man"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights" BEST SONGBTS, "Dynamite"DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy RicchDua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Roddy Ricch, "The Box"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTISTDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberLady GagaMiley CyrusThe Weeknd BEST COLLABORATIONBLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee StallionDaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy RicchJustin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. QuavoKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

BEST GROUP5 Seconds of SummerBLACKPINKBTSChloe x HalleCNCOLittle Mix BEST POPBTSDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberKaty PerryLady GagaLittle Mix

BEST NEWBENEEDaBabyDoja CatJack HarlowRoddy RicchYUNGBLUD BIGGEST FANSAriana GrandeBLACKPINKBTSJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift

BEST LATINAnuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinKarol GMalumaOzuna BEST HIP HOPCardi BDaBabyDrakeEminemMegan Thee StallionRoddy RicchTravis Scott

BEST ROCKColdplayGreen DayLiam GallagherPearl JamTame ImpalaThe Killers BEST ELECTRONICCalvin HarrisDavid GuettaKygoMarshmelloMartin GarrixThe Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVEblackbearFKA twigsHayley WilliamsMachine Gun KellyThe 1975twenty one pilots BEST PUSHAJ MitchellAshnikkoBENEEBrockhamptonConan GrayDoja CatGeorgiaJack HarlowLil TeccaTate McRaeWallowsYUNGBLUD

VIDEO FOR GOODAnderson .Paak, "Lockdown"David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture" BEST VIRTUAL LIVEBTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live StreamJ Balvin, Behind The Colores Live ExperienceKaty Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The WorldLittle Mix, UNCancelledMaluma, Papi Juancho LivePost Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)Lady Gaga (US)Megan Thee Stallion (US)Cardi B (US)Justin Bieber (CANADA)The Weeknd (CANADA)Dua Lip (UK & Ireland) According to Variety, the two-hour-long show will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, creating UK North Sea's biggest producer

Private equity-backed Chrysaor has agreed a reverse takeover of Premier Oil, the firms said on Tuesday, creating the British North Seas largest oil and gas producer at a time the sector is facing a sharp decline in demand. The deal, which w...

Indonesians police fire water cannons at protesters rallying against jobs law

Indonesian police used water cannons and tear gas on Tuesday to disperse protesters rallying against a new jobs law in two cities on the island of Java, according to a police spokesman and media reports.Earlier, thousands of workers and stu...

World economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says

The global economy is in less dire shape than it was in June but risks crashing again if governments end fiscal and monetary support too soon, fail to control the coronavirus and ignore emerging market debt problems, International Monetary ...

U.S. FDA asks COVID-19 vaccine developers for two months of safety data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told coronavirus vaccine developers that it would need at least two months of safety data after a full vaccination regime to review applications for emergency use authorization of an experimental vaccin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020