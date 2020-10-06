Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber lead 2020 MTV EMA nominations

Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on 'Rain On Me,' which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration. This year's edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like 'best Latin,' 'video for good,' and 'best virtual live.'

Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc. Here's the complete list of nominations for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs): -

BEST VIDEOBillie Eilish, "everything i wanted"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee StallionDJ Khaled, "POPSTAR" ft. DrakeKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Taylor Swift, "The Man"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights" BEST SONGBTS, "Dynamite"DaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy RicchDua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Roddy Ricch, "The Box"The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

BEST ARTISTDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberLady GagaMiley CyrusThe Weeknd BEST COLLABORATIONBLACKPINK, Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"Cardi B, "WAP" ft. Megan Thee StallionDaBaby, "Rockstar" ft. Roddy RicchJustin Bieber, "Intentions" ft. QuavoKarol G, "Tusa" ft. Nicki MinajLady Gaga, Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

BEST GROUP5 Seconds of SummerBLACKPINKBTSChloe x HalleCNCOLittle Mix BEST POPBTSDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberKaty PerryLady GagaLittle Mix

BEST NEWBENEEDaBabyDoja CatJack HarlowRoddy RicchYUNGBLUD BIGGEST FANSAriana GrandeBLACKPINKBTSJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift

BEST LATINAnuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinKarol GMalumaOzuna BEST HIP HOPCardi BDaBabyDrakeEminemMegan Thee StallionRoddy RicchTravis Scott

BEST ROCKColdplayGreen DayLiam GallagherPearl JamTame ImpalaThe Killers BEST ELECTRONICCalvin HarrisDavid GuettaKygoMarshmelloMartin GarrixThe Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVEblackbearFKA twigsHayley WilliamsMachine Gun KellyThe 1975twenty one pilots BEST PUSHAJ MitchellAshnikkoBENEEBrockhamptonConan GrayDoja CatGeorgiaJack HarlowLil TeccaTate McRaeWallowsYUNGBLUD

VIDEO FOR GOODAnderson .Paak, "Lockdown"David Guetta & Sia, "Let's love"Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture" BEST VIRTUAL LIVEBTS, Map Of The Soul Concert Live StreamJ Balvin, Behind The Colores Live ExperienceKaty Perry @ Tomorrow Land, Around The WorldLittle Mix, UNCancelledMaluma, Papi Juancho LivePost Malone, Nirvana Tribute

BEST ACT (Home Region)Lady Gaga (US)Megan Thee Stallion (US)Cardi B (US)Justin Bieber (CANADA)The Weeknd (CANADA)Dua Lip (UK & Ireland) According to Variety, the two-hour-long show will air globally on MTV internationally on November 8. (ANI)