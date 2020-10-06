Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Britain's Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and American Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole. Penrose, professor at the University of Oxford, won half the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) for his work using mathematics to prove that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:08 IST
Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and American Andrea Ghez won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their discoveries about one of the most exotic phenomena in the universe, the black hole.

Penrose, professor at the University of Oxford, won half the prize of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) for his work using mathematics to prove that black holes are a direct consequence of Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity. "It was an extreme honour and great pleasure to hear the news this morning in a slightly unusual way - I had to get out of my shower to hear it," Penrose, 89, told reporters.

Genzel, of the Max Planck Institute and University of California, Berkeley, and Ghez, at the University of California, Los Angeles, shared the other half for discovering that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy. Ghez - only the fourth woman to be awarded the Physics prize after Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018 - said she hoped it would inspire others to enter the field.

Asked about the moment of discovery, Ghez said: "The first thing is doubt. "You have to prove to yourself that what you are really seeing is what you think you are seeing. So, both doubt and excitement," the 55-year-old astronomer said in a call with the committee after receiving the award.

"It's that feeling of being at the frontier of research when you have to always question what you are seeing." Genzel was on a Zoom call with colleagues when the phone rang. "Just like in the movies, a voice said: 'This is Stockholm'," the 68-year-old astrophysicist told Reuters Television in his cluttered office on the outskirts of Munich.

He was flabbergasted by the news: "I cried a little bit." WHERE TIME ENDS

Scientists have wondered since the 18th century whether any object existed in the universe that would exert a gravitational pull so strong that light may not be able to escape. Einstein predicted in 1915, in his general theory of relativity, that space and time could be warped by the force of gravity. Yet he did not actually believe in black holes, and finding a way to prove their existence baffled scientists for another 50 years.

It was not until a seminal paper in 1965 that Penrose proved that black holes can really form - describing them in detail and stating that, at their centre, there is a singularity where time and space cease to exist. Illustrating Penrose's insight at the awards presentation in Stockholm, Ulf Danielsson of the Nobel Committee held a black ball the size of a grapefruit in one hand and pointed at it with the finger of his other hand.

At the ball's edge, time stands still, Danielsson said, and as his finger pushed into it, its tip moves into the future. It would be impossible to withdraw one's finger without tearing it apart. Instead it would be "carried all the way into the centre of the black hole, where time ends and the known laws of physics cease to apply".

Asked by Reuters what was the biggest riddle about black holes, Penrose said: "The greatest puzzle is the singularities, because we don't know what to do with them: You see the black holes shield us from the singularities. "As the matter collapses into the middle, the densities get larger and larger and they just exceed everything you can think of," he told reporters from Oxford.

'AWE-INSPIRING' MYSTERY Subsequent efforts to find a black hole focused on the clouds of dust in a region of the Milky Way called Sagittarius A*. Using the world's largest telescopes to observe how stars orbited, separate teams led by Genzel and Ghez concluded that around 4 million solar masses are packed into a region the size of our solar system.

"Penrose, Genzel and Ghez together showed us that black holes are awe-inspiring, mathematically sublime, and actually exist," said Tom McLeish, professor of natural philosophy at Britain's University of York. Physics is the second of this year's crop of Nobels to be awarded, after three scientists won the medicine prize for their discovery of Hepatitis C on Monday.

The Nobel prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901. This year's awards are taking place under the long shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic that has curtailed much of the usual festivities surrounding the prizes. ($1 = 8.9108 Swedish crowns)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election.Four U.S. judges have issued prelimina...

At least 11 dead in blast in northwest Syrian town - witnesses

At least 11 people were killed and dozens more were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, hospital sources told Reuters.A witness said the blas...

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar to be next Indian Ambassador to the Holy See

Diplomat Jaideep Mazumdar has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Holy See, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. Mazumdar is from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service and is presently Ind...

COVID-19: WB CM prays for actor Soumitra Chatterjee's speedy recovery

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expresses concern after veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19. The CM also prayed for Chatterjees speedy recovery.Banerjee took to Twitter to pray for Chatterjee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020