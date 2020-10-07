Left Menu
Development News Edition

After wife, Arjun Bijlani's son also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday said his son has also contracted the virus. The actor said both his COVID-19 test reports have come negative and hoped it stays the same so he can look after his family, "even if it is from a distance". Bijlani thanked his fans for their continued support and requested his well-wishers to pray for his family.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 13:57 IST
After wife, Arjun Bijlani's son also tests positive for COVID-19

Days after Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for COVID-19, the actor on Wednesday said his son has also contracted the virus. Bijlani, 37, and Swami got married in 2013 and have a five-year-old son, Ayaan.

Swami, 34, tested positive for coronavirus on October 4 and has since been in quarantine. In an Instagram post, the "Left Right Left" actor wrote that his son getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was a moment he "dreaded the most". "Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus," Bijlani said. The actor said both his COVID-19 test reports have come negative and hoped it stays the same so he can look after his family, "even if it is from a distance".

Bijlani thanked his fans for their continued support and requested his well-wishers to pray for his family. "At this moment, all I can say is please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be alluring right now, but it's best to stay cautious. "The virus shows different symptoms on different people so please don't take it lightly," he added. On Tuesday, Mumbai added 1,625 new COVID-19 cases, taking its count to 2,17,113, while the death toll rose to 9,202 with 47 fatalities in the day.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea to legalise abortions within 14 weeks without reasons

Seoul South Korea, October 7 ANISputnik South Korea has decided to amend the anti-abortion law with the right granted to a woman to terminate the pregnancy in the period within 14 weeks at her request without any reasons, the South Korean M...

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad, deputy head of the countrys National Guard, as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state.The selection of Sheikh Meshal, which must be ...

Japan's Mizuho to introduce shorter work week in response to coronavirus

The chief executive of Japans Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Chief Executive ...

ANALYSIS-Ukraine plan to tackle hackers sparks privacy fears

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From crashing supermarket tills to messing with radiation readouts, Ukraine is hoping to tackle an ever-growing list of cyber attacks with a new law that rights experts warn coul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020