Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discovery Plus announces learning festival with top sporting, entertainment couples

Streaming application Discovery Plus is all set to turn the festive season into a season of knowledge and learning with the launch of a first of its kind festival called 'The Big Learning Festival.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:50 IST
Discovery Plus announces learning festival with top sporting, entertainment couples
Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh . Image Credit: ANI

Streaming application Discovery Plus is all set to turn the festive season into a season of knowledge and learning with the launch of a first of its kind festival called 'The Big Learning Festival.' Through the festival, subscribers of the application will have a chance to win from a huge pool of focused learning-oriented rewards such as laptops, SmartTVs, iPads, and FireTV sticks. The festival ends on Sunday night, October 11.

To make this festival extra special, India's top sporting, and entertainment celebrity couples like Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, and Riteish, Genelia Deshmukh will engage with fans on social media. The couples will be bringing interesting quizzes, chats, watch-lists, and never-before-seen nuggets of trivia.

"The Big Learning Festival is a great way for people to win some amazing rewards and prizes while inculcating a habit of learning about the world," Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi said in a joint statement. "Not only do these interesting shows and documentary specials provide an opportunity to understand and connect with the world, but they are also a great way to gather together with your kids, family, and friends to watch and engage around the important issues of our time," they added.

Celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh who also happen to be parents believe that it is their duty to engage their kids in the type of content that helps them in gaining knowledge. "As a parent, it is our duty to engage our kids with the content that will help them gain valuable knowledge at this age. We are very particular on what kind shows our kids should watch in this digital era where everything is available on the internet," said Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

"To teach something to our kids first we need to learn and then only we will be able to pass that knowledge to our children and I am happy that we have Discovery Plus where we can explore a variety of content from Science to Nature to Space to History," the couple further said. Saina Nehwal and Prupalli Kashyap on the other hand believe that there is no age for learning and the online streaming application can become a one-stop destination for both entertainment and education.

"There's no age for learning. You can learn something new every day and that is what we rely on Discovery Plus for. Partnering with a brand like Discovery is a privilege for us as the platform is a one-stop destination for both entertainment and education," the couple said. The Big Learning Festival kicks off on October 7 and will be running on the Discovery Plus app across iOS, Android and web platforms. Discovery has also brought on board KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as process evaluators and advisors for The Big Learning Festival 2020 contest. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson to tell European Council head: time is in short supply for deal, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Council President Charles Michel later on Wednesday to deliver his message that Britain will work for a deal but that time is running out before an Oct. 15 deadline, his spokesman ...

Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination Stage-1 will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training SCERT has prepared a detailed bluepri...

Brexit talks doubt, rising COVID cases dent pound's early gains

Concerns among some investors that the latest Brexit talks were proving less promising than hoped and fears of new COVID-19 restrictions erased some of sterlings early gains on Wednesday.Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney warned that f...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers to save over $280 million with 'simplification' measures

Organisers of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics announced on Wednesday that they will be introducing cost-cutting measures to save 30 billion yen 283 million as they plan for the Games next year. In March, the Japanese government and the Intern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020