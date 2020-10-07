Left Menu
Lumberjanes based animated series in the works

Comic book Lumberjanes will be turned into an animated special leading to a series for HBO Max.

07-10-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Comic book Lumberjanes will be turned into an animated special leading to a series for HBO Max. As per the Hollywood reporter, the co-creator of the book Noelle Stevenson is currently writing the series and would later direct the special.

The comic, which was created by Stevenson, Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn A Allen, proved to be a runaway hit. With over 1.5 million copies of the paperbacks sold since 2014, the comic has run over 70 issues and 13 graphic novels.

A feature adaptation has been in the works at Twentieth Century Fox since 2015 but when Disney bought the studio, the title was among those that were allowed to travel and set up tents elsewhere, informed the Hollywood Reporter. There was no shortage of suitors. When Stevenson and Boom! Studios reconceived it as a series, a bidding war erupted, with streamers Apple and Peacock vying with HBO Max for the screen rights scout badge, the Hollywood Reporter added.

Lumberjanes tells of five friends - April, Jo, Mal, Molly and Ripley - who meet one fateful summer at a camp named Miss Quinzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thilstle Crumpet's Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. Their differences aren't the only thing they have to canoe around as the girls soon discover there area mysterious and supernatural forces afoot. (ANI)

