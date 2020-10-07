Manushi Chhillar spotted at YRF studio for 'Prithviraj' script reading

Ahead of the commencement of shooting of her debut film 'Prithviraj,' Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai studio of Yash Raj Films where she had gone for script reading sessions. The 23-year-old actor will be the leading lady of the historical drama based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan.

Talking about her grand Bollywood debut, Chhillar said that she is enjoying the process and she has "miles to go." "I'm currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it's also extremely creatively satisfying," she said.

"It's also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF has showed a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film," she added. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. (ANI)