Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manushi Chhillar spotted at YRF studio for 'Prithviraj' script reading

Ahead of the commencement of shooting of her debut film 'Prithviraj,' Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai studio of Yash Raj Films where she had gone for script reading sessions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:02 IST
Manushi Chhillar spotted at YRF studio for 'Prithviraj' script reading
Former Miss World, actor Manushi Chhillar. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the commencement of shooting of her debut film 'Prithviraj,' Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar was on Thursday spotted at the Mumbai studio of Yash Raj Films where she had gone for script reading sessions. The 23-year-old actor will be the leading lady of the historical drama based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan.

Talking about her grand Bollywood debut, Chhillar said that she is enjoying the process and she has "miles to go." "I'm currently enjoying the process of learning because I have miles to go and lots to soak in. It is a lot of work to become an actress and it's also extremely creatively satisfying," she said.

"It's also important for me to put in this hard work because YRF has showed a lot of faith and trust in me and made me a part of their biggest film," she added. The YRF big-budget entertainer features superstar Akshay Kumar in and as Prithviraj, and Manushi plays the role of the Sanyogita, the love of the king's life. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's Richter has manufactured Remdesivir for 3,000 COVID-19 patients

Hungarian drugmaker Richter has manufactured enough doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir to treat 3,000 patients, spokeswoman Zsuzsa Beke said on Wednesday, amid shortages of the medication in Europe. The move comes as the European Union is un...

Romania sees coronavirus spike to 3,000 new daily cases

The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record 2,958 in the past 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday as new restrictions were introduced in the capital Bucharest and other cities. Romania has been reporting more...

UK's Johnson to tell European Council head: time is in short supply for deal, says spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Council President Charles Michel later on Wednesday to deliver his message that Britain will work for a deal but that time is running out before an Oct. 15 deadline, his spokesman ...

Punjab's State Level Talent Search Examination to be held in December 13

The State Level Talent Search Examination Stage-1 will be held on December 13, Punjab school education department announced on Wednesday. The director state council for educational research and training SCERT has prepared a detailed bluepri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020