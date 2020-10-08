Left Menu
Halloween flick was easier than serious drama, says Adam Sandler

Talking about his comeback to comedy, 'Hubie Halloween' actor Adam Sandler said the Halloween flick was easier to film than a serious drama.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:04 IST
Actor Adam Sandler. (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Talking about his comeback to comedy, 'Hubie Halloween' actor Adam Sandler said the Halloween flick was easier to film than a serious drama. In Netflix's recent release 'Hubie Halloween' on Wednesday, Sandler was seen in his comic roots, reported Fox News.

Sandler is known as a comic actor and a 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) icon. While his work in the drama like 'The Meyerowitz Stories' in 2017 and 'Uncut Gems' in 2019 has surprised his fans. However in 2020, the actor is only appearing in a short film and a single episode of Quibi's at-home 'Princess Bride' remake, Fox News informed.

The 'Uncut Gems' actor noted that the Halloween flick was easier to film than a serious drama. Sandler, on swapping genres, said, "I don't even think about it as much as you think I should. I like comedies, I like making them. When I make these other movies, man, I dive in deep and I love it. And I've got young kids, and I like it when they watch movies at home and laugh, so I like trying to make stuff like that, too."

The actor added that he works really hard trying to make sure they are putting enough jokes in there and having the story make sense. "When you are hanging out in the trailer before a take on 'Hubie Halloween,' you are not quite as nervous and in as deep thought as much as Howard Ratner," the actor explained.

Hubie Halloween features recent Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, 'Modern Family' alum Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, several 'SNL' alums and more. The film sees Sandler play Hubie Dubois, a dorky neighborhood watchman who comes to the rescue when his hometown is threatened. As per Fox News, the flick was also dedicated to the late Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 last summers due to epilepsy complications.

Boyce, who co-starred with Sandler in 2010's 'Grown Ups' and its 2013 sequel, was set to play a young deli worker in 'Hubie Halloween.' Karan Brar stepped into the role after Boyce's passing. (ANI)

