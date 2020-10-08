Early ratings data show US VP debate audience up slightly from 2016 - Variety

Early ratings data show US VP debate audience up slightly from 2016 - VarietyReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:38 IST
Television viewership for Wednesday's debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris rose slightly from four years ago, according to early ratings data reported by Hollywood publication Variety.
About 22.6 million people watched the faceoff across six networks, Variety said. That figure is 6% higher than the comparable number in 2016.
