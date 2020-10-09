Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who has been accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has been charged with assault.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:28 IST
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who has been accused of shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has been charged with assault. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lanez was charged on Thursday (local time) in connection with the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Born Daystar Peterson, the 22-year-old rapper was charged with two felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm - personal use of a firearm; and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury, according to authorities, as per the authorities. According to the Hollywood Reporter, those charges stem from a July 12 incident where Peterson and Stallion allegedly got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. After she exited the car, Peterson is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her, authorities said.

His arraignment is scheduled for October 13. If convicted as charged, Peterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

China joins COVAX alliance for global distribution of its COVID-19 vaccines

China has officially joined the World Health Organizations WHO COVAX alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it wants to supply them on its own to developing countries for its diplomatic ...

Zimbabwe national football team clears to travel Malawi for friendly match

Zimbabwe national football team has been cleared to travel to Malawi for the friendly match against the Flames at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, according to a news report by The Times Group.The match was in doubt after the Zimbabwe ...

Helena Bonham Carter to narrate animated version of Quentin Blake's ‘Clown’

Actor Helena Bonham Carter is set to narrate a new animation based on celebrated writer-cartoonist Quentin Blakes kids book Clown. The Channel 4 Christmas special will be created with hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the essence o...

Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020