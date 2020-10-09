Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:38 IST
Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What we know so far
Many fans expected that Altered Carbon Season 3 would be released in 2022 there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Altered Carbon

Is Altered Carbon Season 3 renewed? Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of third season. The series made an amazing entry on Netflix in February 2018 and then was renewed for another season. The second season was a massive hit and now fans are ardently waiting for the third season.

Fans are disappointed after learning that Netflix has cancelled Altered Carbon after two seasons with no Season 3 to wrap up its story. Many fans are wondering if this cancellation is linked with the coronavirus pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry will unfathomable financial loss.

Netflix made the decision of dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 way back in April and the cancellation had nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic, Deadline noted. The real reason for dropping the third season is still not revealed.

Many fans expected that Altered Carbon Season 3 would be released in 2022 there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. In the future, a person's memories and consciousness are written onto a disk-shaped device called a cortical stack, which is implanted in the vertebrae at the back of the neck. But now that seems not to be possible after the announcement of its cancellation.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely not to be renewed. However, fans are suggested not to give up hope as anything can happen at any time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Is Mindhunter Season 3 renewed? Choreographer Erik talks on series' future

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Police reports 154 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

As many as 154 policemen tested positive for COVID-19 while two others succumbed to the virus in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, informed the State Police. A total of 259 policemen have died due to the COVID-19 infection in the state unti...

French police capture three escaped wolves, four still in the wild

French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild. Three wolves ... were brought to Nice by policemen. They will t...

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoffs Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air. Ive met talented people in my career but not like him, said Benoliels teacher, Serguei Kouznetsov....

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking, Become A Better Version of Yourself with Toastmasters

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitably, public s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020