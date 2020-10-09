Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What we know so far

Is Altered Carbon Season 3 renewed? Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of third season. The series made an amazing entry on Netflix in February 2018 and then was renewed for another season. The second season was a massive hit and now fans are ardently waiting for the third season.

Fans are disappointed after learning that Netflix has cancelled Altered Carbon after two seasons with no Season 3 to wrap up its story. Many fans are wondering if this cancellation is linked with the coronavirus pandemic that shattered the global entertainment industry will unfathomable financial loss.

Netflix made the decision of dropping Altered Carbon Season 3 way back in April and the cancellation had nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic, Deadline noted. The real reason for dropping the third season is still not revealed.

Many fans expected that Altered Carbon Season 3 would be released in 2022 there was a gap of two years between the first and second seasons. The series takes place over 360 years in the future, with most episodes the first season set in the year 2384, in a futuristic metropolis known as Bay City. In the future, a person's memories and consciousness are written onto a disk-shaped device called a cortical stack, which is implanted in the vertebrae at the back of the neck. But now that seems not to be possible after the announcement of its cancellation.

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon is an American cyberpunk web television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. In a world where consciousness can be transferred to different bodies, Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned investigator, must solve a murder.

Altered Carbon Season 3 is likely not to be renewed. However, fans are suggested not to give up hope as anything can happen at any time. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

