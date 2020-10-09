Left Menu
Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to second child last month

Mindy Kaling has revealed that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, last month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 14:56 IST
Mindy Kaling (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mindy Kaling has revealed that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy, last month. During a virtual appearance on Thursday's (local time) episode of 'The Late Show', host Stephen Colbert teased that the 41-year-old 'The Office' star had "good news" to share, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Colbert said, "I got something I rarely get these days, which is good news, so if you wouldn't mind sharing with our audience, I think they'd be thrilled to find out something extraordinary that nobody knows up until this moment." Kaling said, "I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3. This is news to a lot of people. It's true! His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it," she joked.

The actor-writer-producer said that she was able to keep her second pregnancy largely secret because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kaling's daughter Katherine Swati was born in December 2017. (ANI)

