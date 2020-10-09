Left Menu
‘Dickinson’ renewed at Apple TV Plus for season 3

Comedy series “Dickinson” has been renewed by streaming platform Apple TV Plus for a third season. The second season of the Peabody Award-winning Apple Original series, starring Hailee Steinfeld as acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, will premiere on January 8, 2021.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:12 IST
Comedy series “Dickinson” has been renewed by streaming platform Apple TV Plus for a third season. The second season of the Peabody Award-winning Apple Original series, starring Hailee Steinfeld as acclaimed 19th century poet Emily Dickinson, will premiere on January 8, 2021. Season two of “Dickinson” will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will reprise the character of Death. “Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play,” the season’s description shared by the streamer read

“Dickinson” is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith

The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23.

